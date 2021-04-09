In honor of Earth Day 2021, a collaboration of local non-profits led by Haley Slone of Full Circle Education has been planning a pandemic-safe way to engage the community and help folks feel connected again while doing service in and for Teton Valley. Thus, “Service Builds Community” – three days of valley-wide community service projects and activities that shall make our Valley even more beautiful, and help us connect with the Mother Earth and our neighbors.
As Earth Day falls on a Thursday (April 22nd) this year, we've endeavored to make a variety of opportunities available that should fit everyone's schedule. We'll be offering volunteer slots over a three-day period (Thursday-Saturday, April 22-24) in various locations and at various times so you can join in with your family, a small pod of friends, or by yourself. The majority of projects are outdoors and socially-distanced. if you are working indoors or closely with people outside of your household, mask wearing is encouraged. Projects range in duration from one hour during that period to any time over the next two months as part of RAD’s Community Clean up.
The Projects include:
- Roadside & River litter clean up
- Tetonia Elementary School garden rejuvenation
- Electronics wiping & recycling
- Virtual Story Time
- Bird education programs for families
- Compost bin building and giveaway
- Tree Pruning workshop
- Community garden building
- And more!
The Teton Valley Earth Day Celebration will culminate in an online recap and closing ceremony to share all project accomplishments and to recognize the volunteers. All volunteers will be entered into a raffle for great prizes donated by the participating organizations. (Photographers and participants are encouraged to take photos during the event. All photos posted on social media with the hashtag #tetonvalleyeathday will receive an additional raffle ticket, so be sure to take some great action shots!)
Raffle Prizes include:
- No-Till Gardening classes
- “Sustainable Shopper Kit” including canvas tote, mesh produce bags, cloth napkins, and stainless steel water bottle
- Free concessions food/pizza/beer (for up to 4 people) at the Montana Shakespeare in the Parks performance on July 20th
- One-hour private riding time at the Fairground Arena
- Honey & Honeycomb (from 4H Beekeepers)
- Pocket Magnifying lens for plant & insect ID
For more information or to sign up for any of the volunteer projects, please visit our website tetonvalleyearthday.com All ages and abilities are welcome to participate. For those who are unable to attend, we encourage you to join us for the virtual wrap up on Facebook Live at 6 pm on Saturday April 24. We look forward to celebrating the Earth and our great community with you this April.