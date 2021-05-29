The Fairgrounds and University of Idaho Extension, Teton County are excited to announce that the new valley Community Garden is underway!
Top soil/compost mix is on site waiting to establish a home for garden goodies to thrive. Try out your green thumbs with seeds, starters or both.
First Group Volunteer Day: June 12, 9 a.m. - noon
Volunteers needed to help get the garden ready (open to all ages!). Plus, if you are a gardener interested in having a plot at the garden, we have a limited number of plots available—first come, first serve. $30 plot reservation fee gets you a personal 8’ x 4’ plot with top soil/compost mix, access to tools and water.
Financial assistance available. Each gardener supplies their own seeds and plants, and is responsible for the care and maintenance of their plot.
We are proud to practice organic gardening. Healthy soil promotes strong plants with natural resistance to pests and diseases. Use organic products according to the label directions or contact us with any questions.
Contact Hallie Poirier, Fairgrounds Administrator to reserve a plot and/or volunteer with the “grow-a-row” plots or volunteer service days: 208-354-8790 or email at tetonfair@gmail.com.
The garden is made possible by the generosity of the Community Foundation of Teton Valley Competitive Grants Program 2021. A competitive grant was awarded this year to the Fairgrounds and University of Idaho Extension, Teton County to collaboratively provide quality growing space, infrastructure, tools, and a place for social connections, encouragement, and learning with others. University of Idaho Extension will be able to offer future educational workshops to the 4-H gardening and beekeeping clubs as well as gardeners looking to improve their knowledge and skills. A Grow-A-Row area will be designated to grow and donate produce to the Teton Valley Food Pantry.
Located at Teton County Fairgrounds 1413 N Highway 33 in Driggs, just past the airport. The garden is on the west end of the Fair Building. There is a shed on site, if you have any extra tools/supplies you no longer need, we'll gladly put them to use!