Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
please call (208) 542-6777 for help.
Teton Valley Cares back to school event set for August 14
The Community Resource Center of Teton Valley and the Education Foundation of Teton Valley are thrilled to be back with their annual Teton Valley Cares event.
Teton Valley Cares 2021 will be held on Saturday, Aug. 14 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Old Driggs Elementary School.
The event is completely free and open to all Teton Valley students.
There will be health, dental, hearing, and vision checkups. Parents can also obtain backpacks, toiletries, clothing, and other back to school supplies for their children. Haircuts will also be available at the event.
A whole host of Teton Valley non-profits will also be on hand with information for parents on other avalible resources.
Children must be accompanied by a parent to utilize the services offered.
This will be the first Teton Valley Cares event since the fall of 2019. The 2020 event was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
If you would like to volunteer at the event reach out to the CRCTV directly by filling out the form here.