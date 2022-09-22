The Teton Springs Foundation (TSF) announces that their 2022 Grant Cycle is now open. Applications are due by 5pm December 15, 2022.
TSF makes grants to Teton Valley-based non-profits to serve and strengthen the community through charitable giving. The Foundation’s cumulative giving through a competitive application process totals $1.21 million dollars awarded since 2001. Last year, TSF awarded $40,000 in grant funding to eleven local nonprofit organizations in support of a wide range of community projects and programs.
This year, the Foundation introduces a revised application process and a new category of available funding. We encourage potential applicants to carefully review the updated application guidelines and instructions, which are now available on the Teton Springs Foundation website, tetonspringsfoundation.org.
Funds are available for projects taking place in calendar year 2023 and now fall into two categories. Applicant organizations may choose one category to request support:
• Category A, or “Community Grants,” will award multiple organizations up to $5,000 each in support of high-impact projects and community needs, in a process similar to the previous granting cycles.
• New in 2022 is Category B, or “Impact Grants,” which will provide up to $25,000 in support of a single project addressing an urgent community-wide need or emerging opportunity with potentially high impact and time-sensitive goals.
Applicants for both Category A and Category B grants should submit an application according to the new, simplified guidelines available on the Foundation’s website.