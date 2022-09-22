teton springs foundation logo.jpg

The Teton Springs Foundation (TSF) announces that their 2022 Grant Cycle is now open. Applications are due by 5pm December 15, 2022.

TSF makes grants to Teton Valley-based non-profits to serve and strengthen the community through charitable giving. The Foundation’s cumulative giving through a competitive application process totals $1.21 million dollars awarded since 2001. Last year, TSF awarded $40,000 in grant funding to eleven local nonprofit organizations in support of a wide range of community projects and programs.