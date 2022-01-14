On January 11, 2022 Teton Springs Foundation awarded $40,000 in grant funding to eleven local nonprofit organizations to support community projects and programs in the coming year. TSF makes grants to Teton Valley-based nonprofits to serve and strengthen the community through charitable giving. The Foundation’s cumulative giving through a competitive application process totals $1.21 million dollars awarded since 2001.
“During this time of continued economic insecurity and the multitude of challenges posed by Covid-19, the level of commitment that Teton Valley nonprofits have for delivering their mission to our community is beyond impressive,” shared TSF Board Chair Anna Lindstedt. “The Foundation is proud to partner with these amazing organizations and support their important work of caring for our community.”
This year, the grants awarded cover a wide range of community needs that include enriching education and recreation opportunities, providing support for mental health and human services, conserving natural resources, and investing in nonprofit capacity to offer essential programs and services. Grants up to $5,000 were awarded to Above and Beyond the Classroom, Friends of the Teton River, Friends of the Valley of the Tetons Library, Girls Actively Participating, Mountain Roots Education, Teton Rock Gym, Teton Valley Aquatics, Teton Valley Community Recycling, Teton Valley Food Pantry, Teton Valley Mental Health Coalition, and Teton Valley Youth Lacrosse. More specific information about individual projects will be shared through each organizations’ communications and social media.
Application information for the next grant cycle will be posted on the Foundation’s website tetonspringsfoundation.org in October 2022.