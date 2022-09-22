kim trotter.jpg

Eastern Idaho native and conservation leader Kim Trotter has been appointed Executive Director of Teton Regional Land Trust, whose mission is to conserve working farms and ranches, fish and wildlife habitat, and scenic open spaces in eastern Idaho for this and future generations.

For nearly three decades, Trotter has dedicated her career to conserving agricultural lands, fish and wildlife habitat, and sustainable communities in the Northern Rockies. Her extensive background includes biodiversity conservation, environmental policy, wildlife and large landscape ecology, land and water transactions, and ecological connectivity and restoration.