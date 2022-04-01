In a highly anticipated development, WYDOT moved to fund and approve a new multi-level parking garage after gaining Bridger Teton National Forest approval exactly one year ago today.
With a completion date of fall 2026 the garage will increase current parking capacity by 35%.
The project will be funded primarily through a new entrance system. Recreationalists will have to pay a $5 toll at the summit of the highway before ascending to the top of Telemark bowl. There will also be a gate at the bottom of the Glory bootpack.
During the summer, hikers and mountain bikers will be charged a similar $5 fee before entrance into the garage.
In addition to the tolls, a .5% tax will be instituted on all touring ski, splitboard, and mountain bike purchases in both Teton Counties. The tax will sunset upon completion of the structure.
As a compromise for non-recreationalists, WYDOT will still allow tourists three free minutes to take a picture next to the newly-renovated “Howdy Stranger, Yonder is Jackson Hole, The First of the New West” sign.
WYDOT also included a clause that leaves the door open for three lucky individuals to have the chance at reserved summit parking during the winter season. The spots will be up for grabs via a yearly lottery.
To enter the lottery, individuals have to complete a race up and down Mount Glory’s Twin Slides. Those wishing to compete have to do so on snowblades.
The annual uphill/downhill hybrid race will be put on by WYDOT in conjunction with the Bridger-Teton National Forest. The top 20 finishers will be entered into the lottery. Entrance fees will be donated to the Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center.
“We felt that snowblades are an appropriate choice as it levels the playing field between snowboarders and skiers,” said a BTAC spokesperson. “Snowblades are just more fun anyways, needless to say.”
The new garage will also house a dedicated space for BTAC avalanche volunteers to store their gear and supplies. There will also be a small BTAC satellite office used to create and distribute a Teton Pass-specific avalanche forecast.
The Coal Creek trailhead was not forgotten, which will also see an increase in parking capacity. A similar $5 fee will be instituted.