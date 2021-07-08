CHC Foundation has announced its spring 2021 grant awards for six organizations in Teton County, as well as other recipients in southeast Idaho.
The CHC Foundation out of Idaho Falls offers grants to eligible nonprofit organizations in the 10 counties of southeastern Idaho. Grant applications are accepted twice annually in the fall and spring.
The due date for fall 2021 grant applications is Thursday, July 29. Email chcfoundation@qwestoffice.net or call 208-522-2368 for more information. Grant applications can be submitted online at www.chcfoundation.net.
The list of spring 2021 grants is as follows:
Teton County Search & Rescue $ 16,000.
Valley of the Tetons Library $ 2,601.
Teton Valley Trails and Pathways $ 14,000.
Seniors West of the Tetons $ 2,000
Downtown Driggs Association $ 1,226
Rendezvous Upper Elementary School $ 35,133
City of Rexburg — Arts Department $ 10,000.
Fremont Co Search & Rescue $ 16,918.
Fremont Co Historical Soc Museum $ 7,394.
Madison Co Veteran Commission $ 6,050
Idaho Falls Community Food Basket $ 100,000.
Idaho Falls Humanitarian Center $ 2,379.
Salmon Search & Rescue $ 16,000.
Idaho Falls Youth Arts Centre $ 3,850.
Lost Rivers Econ Development $ 2,568.
United Way of Idaho Falls & Bonneville Co $ 3,400.
Snake River Youth Perform Arts $ 3,200.
Lemhi Co Youth Employment Program $ 8,900
Lemhi Co Sacajawea Center $ 4,000
Bonneville Youth Dev council $ 850
Challis Senior Center (2 Grants Awarded) $ 4,870
Tauphaus Park Zoological Society $ 155,000
Lemhi Regional Land Trust $ 1,892
Harwood Elementary School SD# 251 $ 34,766
The Art Museum of Eastern Idaho $ 2,500
Total grants awarded for this session was $465,875.