CHC Foundation has announced its spring 2021 grant awards for six organizations in Teton County, as well as other recipients in southeast Idaho.

The CHC Foundation out of Idaho Falls offers grants to eligible nonprofit organizations in the 10 counties of southeastern Idaho. Grant applications are accepted twice annually in the fall and spring.

The due date for fall 2021 grant applications is Thursday, July 29. Email chcfoundation@qwestoffice.net or call 208-522-2368 for more information. Grant applications can be submitted online at www.chcfoundation.net.

The list of spring 2021 grants is as follows: 

Teton County Search & Rescue $ 16,000.

Valley of the Tetons Library $ 2,601.

Teton Valley Trails and Pathways $ 14,000.

Seniors West of the Tetons $ 2,000

Downtown Driggs Association $ 1,226

Rendezvous Upper Elementary School $ 35,133

City of Rexburg — Arts Department $ 10,000.

Fremont Co Search & Rescue $ 16,918.

Fremont Co Historical Soc Museum $ 7,394.

Madison Co Veteran Commission $ 6,050

Idaho Falls Community Food Basket $ 100,000.

Idaho Falls Humanitarian Center $ 2,379.

Salmon Search & Rescue $ 16,000.

Idaho Falls Youth Arts Centre $ 3,850.

Lost Rivers Econ Development $ 2,568.

United Way of Idaho Falls & Bonneville Co $ 3,400.

Snake River Youth Perform Arts $ 3,200.

Lemhi Co Youth Employment Program $ 8,900

Lemhi Co Sacajawea Center $ 4,000

Bonneville Youth Dev council $ 850

Challis Senior Center (2 Grants Awarded) $ 4,870

Tauphaus Park Zoological Society $ 155,000

Lemhi Regional Land Trust $ 1,892

Harwood Elementary School SD# 251 $ 34,766

The Art Museum of Eastern Idaho $ 2,500

Total grants awarded for this session was $465,875.

