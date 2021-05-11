Do you love history, science, and culture? Are you passionate about Teton Valley? Do you enjoy the company of new and interesting people?
Join a wonderful group of the valley’s finest volunteers at Teton Geo Center. We’re looking for friendly individuals who are excited to engage with our valley’s visitors, and help direct folks to local businesses and natural resources while promoting responsible tourism to our valley.
If you are interested in volunteering, please email jenp@trec-biz.org.
Teton Geo Center is a 501©(3) nonprofit organization whose vision is to sustain the unique characteristics of Teton Valley through education and advocacy. The organization’s mission is to provide a centrally-located hub offering information and education on all aspects of Teton Valley including recreational opportunities; protecting and preserving our natural resources; and encouraging visitors and locals to engage in our area’s cultural heritage and with our local businesses.