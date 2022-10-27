Teton County will have two vacancies on the Planning & Zoning Commission effective December 2022 and is currently seeking applications. Erika Tremblay’s term ended in September of 2022, and Chairman Bert Michelbacher is resigning from his term in December of 2022. These commissioners have made great contributions to the PZC and Teton County during their terms and will be missed.
Bert Michelbacher spoke fondly of his experience on the Commission in his resignation letter:
“I wish to thank you for the opportunity to serve on the P&Z. It was a learning experience, a challenge, but also rewarding. I feel that the current Planning Department headed up by Jade is in good hands and will successfully handle the challenges ahead. The P&Z Commission has a good mix of people from various backgrounds that provide diverse points of view on some of our more challenging issues.
As a side note, I appreciate your efforts in guiding the county. It has been a difficult couple of years, and your efforts in getting the new Land Development Code issued is to be commended. It was definitely a challenge made more so by the vocal minority. It was a painful process at times, but the destination is worth the journey.
I wish you continued success in the future, as I know that you are doing what is in the best interest of Teton County, Idaho.”
The PZC will nominate and elect a new chair and vice chair in November.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.