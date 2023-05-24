On May 23, 2023, Fredi Munoz Morales (aka Fredy Munoz Morales) was indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine and Deported Alien Found in the United States in violation of United States Code.1.
The federal Indictment alleges that Munoz, on or about April 23, 2023, knowingly and intentionally possessed with intent to distribute 500 grams (Editor's note: Morales was found with 6.5 pounds, or 2.96 kilograms of methamphetamine by TCSO deputies) or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine, and aided and abetted in the same, in violation of United States Code 21 U.S.C. § 841(a)(1), (b)(1)(A) and 18 U.S.C. §2.
It also alleges that Munoz, an alien, was found in Idaho after having been arrested and deported from the United States in 2011 and he did not obtain consent of the Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security for reapplication for admission to the United States, in violation of 8 U.S.C. § 1326(a) and (b). The federal case is CR-23-00144E-DCN.
Previously, on April 24, 2023, Munoz was charged by the State of Idaho, by and through the Teton County Office of the Prosecuting Attorney (“TCPA”), with felony charges including Trafficking in Methamphetamine in case CR41-23-0272 based upon the same and related conduct now at issue in the federal case. TCPA has moved to dismiss the State case to facilitate prosecution of Munoz in federal court where there are enhanced penalties for drug-related offenses.
Munoz is presently in Teton County custody at the Jefferson County Jail and will be released to federal custody upon judicial grant of the State’s motion to dismiss his State case.
Editor's note: Since the motion to dismiss the State case made by TCPA Bailey Smith was without prejudice, the State's case can be re-filed by Smith in the unlikley event that the federal prosecution is unsuccessful.
