5f60d8d2d587a.image-2.jpg

Teton County Prosecuting Attorney Bailey Smith

 TVN File Photo

On May 23, 2023, Fredi Munoz Morales (aka Fredy Munoz Morales) was indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine and Deported Alien Found in the United States in violation of United States Code.1. 

The federal Indictment alleges that Munoz, on or about April 23, 2023, knowingly and intentionally possessed with intent to distribute 500 grams (Editor's note: Morales was found with 6.5 pounds, or 2.96 kilograms of methamphetamine by TCSO deputies) or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine, and aided and abetted in the same, in violation of United States Code 21 U.S.C. § 841(a)(1), (b)(1)(A) and 18 U.S.C. §2.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.