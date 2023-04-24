The Teton County Sheriff’s Office received a report of suspicious activity at a residence north of Victor. Deputies determined in the course of their investigation that a large amount of methamphetamine was being stored at the residence with the intention to be distributed.
On Sunday April 23, 2023 a search warrant was served at the residence on Wapiti Dr. The suspect in possession of the controlled substance, Fredi Munoz-Morales, a 35 year old resident of Victor, ID was located and taken into custody on the following charges:
• Possession of a Controlled Substance Trafficking Amounts in violation of Idaho Code
• Destruction of Evidence in violation of Idaho Code §18-2603.
• Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, in violation of Idaho Code §37-2734.
• Fail to Purchase Illegal Drug Tax, in violation of Idaho Code §63-4203.
Altogether, 2.96 Kilograms (6.5 lbs.) of Methamphetamine was seized, along with paraphernalia items and other items indicating illegal trafficking. Several firearms were also seized from the residence. The estimated value of the drugs seized is approximately $150,000.
The suspect was transported to the Jefferson County Jail to await arraignment.
If you suspect illegal activity is occurring in your neighborhood. Do not hesitate to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (208) 354-2323.
