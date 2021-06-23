Effective immediately, Teton County Fire & Rescue has issued burn restrictions for Teton County, Idaho. Until fire conditions improve, burn permits will not be issued and fires requiring a burn permit will not be permitted.
Recreational fires do not require a burn permit and must adhere to the following stipulations:
• Fires must be contained within an improved fire pit in a developed area Fires must be at least 25 feet from any structure or other combustible material A responsible adult must tend the fire at all times
• A means of extinguishing the fire must be present at all times.
A fire is considered recreational in nature when the pile size is 3 feet or less in diameter and 2 feet or less in height.
Inquiries on burn restrictions in the surrounding forests should be directed to the National Forest Service — Teton Basin at: 208-354-2431.