DSC05893.JPG

Some of the newly-elected Teton County Farm Bureau Board. From left, secretary DeAnn Waddell, Teresa Tibbitts (who was nominated for the board but declined the nomination), president Todd Tibbitts, John Bevan, and vice president David Breckenridge. Not pictured: Susan Allen, Kevin Mayberry, and Young Farmers & Ranchers chairman Alex Penfold.

 Julia Tellman

Teton County once again has a local Farm Bureau board, now that a new set of seven directors have been elected.

The former county board of directors voted to disband over a year and a half ago, citing full schedules and, honestly, being just plain worn out. Past directors have included president Stephen Bagley, Greg Bagley, Justin and Rachel Nelson, Lane Hillman, Wyatt Penfold, John Bevan, Susan and Carl Allen, Ron Hansen, Ryan Kunz, and Jesse Dewey.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.