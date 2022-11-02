Some of the newly-elected Teton County Farm Bureau Board. From left, secretary DeAnn Waddell, Teresa Tibbitts (who was nominated for the board but declined the nomination), president Todd Tibbitts, John Bevan, and vice president David Breckenridge. Not pictured: Susan Allen, Kevin Mayberry, and Young Farmers & Ranchers chairman Alex Penfold.
Teton County once again has a local Farm Bureau board, now that a new set of seven directors have been elected.
The former county board of directors voted to disband over a year and a half ago, citing full schedules and, honestly, being just plain worn out. Past directors have included president Stephen Bagley, Greg Bagley, Justin and Rachel Nelson, Lane Hillman, Wyatt Penfold, John Bevan, Susan and Carl Allen, Ron Hansen, Ryan Kunz, and Jesse Dewey.
District 2 Regional Farm Bureau manager Camron Hammond said that while a board member should technically only serve two terms at a time, some of Teton County’s board had been sharing their talents with the agricultural community for even longer than that.
“There’s a rich history of having a Farm Bureau in Teton County,” Hammond said. “The first board was established here in 1950, and that’s why we want to continue it in the valley.”
Since the board’s disbandment, Justin Patten, the state VP of operations based out of Pocatello, has been acting as the local president.
But on Oct. 26, the Farm Bureau held its annual Teton County business meeting at the Driggs Senior Community Center and local members elected a new (in some cases) slate of directors.
Returning from the prior board are Susan Allen and John Bevan. DeAnn Waddell, who was formerly the appointed chair of the women’s committee, will step up as an elected board member and secretary. Valley ranchers Todd Tibbitts and David Breckenridge (voted president and vice president, respectively), as well as Kevin Mayberry and Alex Penfold, will round out the board. Penfold, who somewhat reluctantly accepted the nomination for the Young Farmers & Ranchers chairman, will be following in the footsteps of his father and former board member Wyatt Penfold.
Before the election, the Teton County Farm Bureau members received an annual update on the Farm Bureau’s local involvement. In March of this year, there were over 60 attendees to the State of Agriculture meeting held at the Teton County Fairgrounds. In the spring, the Farm Bureau gave out three scholarships to Teton High graduates totaling $2,400, and Elizabeth Jolley of Victor was named a state scholarship winner. There were 11 participating Farm Bureau families that participated in the 4-H livestock sale in August, and for each of those participants the Farm Bureau boosted his or her sale by $90.
Carl and Susan Allen attended last December’s annual Idaho Farm Bureau convention as delegates from Teton County, Todd Tibbitts represented the county at the summer leadership conference in McCall, and Penny Vasquez served at the District 2 Resolution Meeting held in Howe.
But what do all these meetings and conferences and conventions mean?
“The Idaho Farm Bureau is a grassroots, producer-led effort that assists in promotion, education, and support of agriculture,” Hammond explained. “We work on policy and resolutions through regional districts and at the state level. A collaborative, collective voice is much more powerful than an individual voice. The Farm Bureau pulls a lot of weight in the state legislature.”
“We have around an 80% legislative success rate every year in bills that we choose to lobby on,” Patten added.
The Teton County Farm Bureau Board meets on the last Wednesday of every month; regular members (agricultural producers) and associate members (Farm Bureau insurance policy holders) are always welcome to attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.