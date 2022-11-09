Screen Shot 2022-11-09 at 2.46.56 PM.png

On Wednesday, November 9th, during the normal pre-canvass review and reconciling of our unofficial results, the Teton County Election’s Director discovered a discrepancy between the early voting ballots issued, (959) and received (557). The Secretary of State was immediately notified of the discrepancy. After a conversation with the Election Software provider, the Clerk’s Office reviewed all ballot boxes and discovered that one had the original seal and had not been processed.

When the seal is broken, with members of the public present, the seal will be matched against the Affidavit of Empty Ballot Box, placed in the box before the first ballot is cast. The first voter signs the Affidavit, before the box is sealed and the vote cast.

