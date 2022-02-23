Several Teton County offices will be on the ballot for the May 17 primary election.
The District 3 county commissioner seat, representing Tetonia and the north end of the valley, is currently held by Bob Heneage, who was elected in 2018. The official elected in the November general election will occupy the position for a two-year term.
The District 2 county commissioner seat, representing Driggs and the west side of the valley, is currently held by Michael Whitfield, who was elected in 2020. The official elected in the November general election will hold the seat for a four-year term. County commissioners earn an annual salary of $34,788 and receive benefits.
In addition to the county commissioner races, the clerk, treasurer, coroner, and assessor will each be on the ballot for four-year terms.
The assessor’s seat is currently held by Havala Arnold, who was appointed in June of 2021 when Bonnie Beard retired. The assessor earns $66,040 per year and receives benefits.
Kim Keeley was elected county clerk in 2018. The clerk receives $68,036 per year and benefits.
The coroner’s seat, which Tim Melcher has held since 2004, earns $14,783 per year and benefits.
In November of 2021, Liz Card replaced Bev Palm as treasurer after Palm retired. The treasurer earns $66,040 and benefits.
All candidates must be U.S. citizens who are at least 21 years old. All candidates must have lived in Teton County for at least a year prior to the election, and commissioners must have lived within their districts for at least 90 days before the primary election. The candidate filing period is open until March 11 at 5 p.m.
All the positions are partisan, meaning a candidate must declare party affiliation, or run as an independent if registered with no party (independent candidates appear on the ballot only in the general election). In order to file, candidates need to submit a declaration of candidacy and $40 or a petition signed by at least five registered qualified electors to the county clerk’s office. Before filing, candidates must also file an appointment of political treasurer online. The deadline to file as a write-in candidate is March 25. For more information on filing, visit the county website.
The May 17 primary will also have several state seats, including governor, on the ballot.
In Idaho primaries, registered Republicans may vote only for Republican candidates, and registered Democrats may vote only for Democratic candidates. Unaffiliated voters may declare their party affiliation before receiving their primary ballot. March 11 is the last day for a currently registered elector to change party affiliation or become unaffiliated prior to the primary election. An unaffiliated voter may affiliate with a party up to or on election day and vote in that party’s election.
Confused? Call the elections office at (208) 354-8780 with any questions, or email elections@co.teton.id.us.