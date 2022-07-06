On the afternoon of July 6, the Teton Board of County Commissioners voted unanimously to adopt the new land development code and new zone map, after nearly ten years of stops and starts in the process of replacing the county's 30-year-old code regulating land use applications.
Opponents of the code have said it will drive up property costs and exacerbate the housing crisis, and have expressed concern that it impacts their ability to subdivide their properties. Proponents have said it will curtail speculative development and protect the county's natural resources.
On Wednesday the commissioners spent around an hour and a half responding to some of the comments in opposition, discussing the intended goals of the new code, and making two minor changes to parts of the code; specifically, they decided to change the Rural Neighborhood zone in areas east of Driggs from 7.5 to five acres average density, and added detached accessory dwelling units as a limited use in the Foothills zones.
With those minor amendments, and acknowledging that consulting firm Logan Simpson still needs to correct some typos and errors in the text, the commissioners hammered out the motions and voted to approve the code and zone map.
For a more in-depth article on the new code, check the next edition of the Teton Valley News.