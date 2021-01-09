Registration deadline for most clubs is Feb. 1
The 2021 4-H youth development program is open for youth enrollment, and adult volunteers are needed to help us execute our programming. Sponsored by the University of Idaho, 4-H uses a learn-by-doing approach to enable youth to develop the knowledge, attitudes, and skills they need to become competent, caring, and contributing citizens of the world. 4-H is open to youth between the ages of 8-18, without regard to race, creed, gender, marital status, handicaps or disadvantages, economic or ethnic backgrounds. Younger children between ages 5-7 are open to join 4-H Cloverbuds, an introductory 4-H program. 4-H programs are in every Idaho county. Youth from cities, suburbs, towns and rural settings participate. We are currently looking for additional adult (ages 19 and up) volunteers to help us with our clubs and afterschool programs! Please contact our office if interested.
A 4-H club is a group of five or more youngsters guided by one or more adult volunteer leaders. With over 25 clubs to participate in, 4-H club offerings include: livestock (beef, sheep, etc.), art, sewing, photography, shooting sports and archery, vet science, beekeeping/gardening, poultry, teen leadership, and more. We also host a youth overnight summer camp in mid-June at 4-H Camp in Alpine, as well as afterschool and day camps.
To participate in one or more clubs, there is a $35-40 annual club enrollment fee for “4-Hers” ages 8-18 (some clubs have additional fees to cover supplies); Cloverbud youth (ages 5-7) have a $25 enrollment fee. The final registration deadline is February 1, 2021 for all livestock clubs, although several other 4-H clubs have already started meeting, so don’t delay in registering.
To learn more about enrolling for 4-H and the types of clubs available, please contact Teton County ID’s Extension Office at (208)354-2961 or teton@uidaho.edu. You will also need to enroll and choose your clubs online https://v2.4honline.com and complete a “family” profile. Please note, due to Covid-19 safety restrictions, clubs will have limited numbers of participants (please register early to secure your spot). A limited number of scholarships are available to cover enrollment and supply fees based on financial need (please contact our office to learn more). Here’s to a wonderful 4-H year ahead!