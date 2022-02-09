Teton Arts is pleased to announce they have been approved to receive an American Rescue Plan grant from the National Endowment for the Arts to help the arts and cultural sector recover from the pandemic. Teton Arts is recommended to receive $100,000 and may use this funding to save jobs and to fund operations and facilities, health and safety supplies, and marketing and promotional efforts to encourage attendance and participation. In total, the NEA will award grants totaling $57,750,000 to 567 arts organizations in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Washington, DC.
Nestled against the backdrop of the Teton mountains, sits a community art studio just outside the city limits of Driggs. Committed to making creative experiences affordable and accessible to everyone in their community Teton Arts offers kids after-school classes, award-winning summer camps, classes specifically for seniors, adult classes in ceramics, and community workshops designed to bring families together to create, share and strengthen our community.
Covid related closures in 2020 nearly depleted all cash reserves, led to staff layoffs, and suspended class offerings for more than a year. Thanks to strong community support, Teton Arts reopened classes starting in the spring of 2021 and experienced record-breaking attendance for all classes and summer camp. With a newly formed strategic plan in place, Teton Arts is expanding art offerings, extending outreach efforts, and looks forward to awarding more scholarships than ever before. With this additional funding, we plan to offer four more adult workshops per month—including a new area for making stained glass. Teton Arts will offer two additional after-school classes in Teton County, ID schools, and will also be expanding field trip opportunities for elementary students. Teton Arts recently hired a program coordinator to support the anticipated growth of 50% in programming this upcoming year.
“It has been a real challenge to keep the doors open over the last couple years. While we have consistently received small local grants this is the first time our organization has received any national support,” said Teton Arts executive director Greg Meyers. “Through the closures of 2020, it was heartbreaking for me to consider that this job—that I truly love—could potentially just disappear. Only with the support of our community and Covid relief funds were we able to continue. With this grant secured, we are able to dream beyond our financial situation and now we are able to put programs in place to ensure our community has access to more art experiences than ever before.”
“In my nearly six years with Teton Arts, our budget has always been tight, we have only been able to grow due to hard work and tremendous volunteer efforts,” Meyers continued. “With this funding, we can ensure staff payroll, shed the stress of emergency fundraising, and focus on expanding our program offerings. With more class offerings I look forward to our ability to award more scholarships than ever before, and we continue to work to make Art for All a reality in Teton Valley.”
“As a 15-year resident, artist, and active member of the Teton Arts, I have witnessed Teton Arts evolve, grow, adapt, and nourish our rural mountain community with cultural events, opportunities, and education that otherwise would not be available to our remote corner of the state,” said Liz Thackray. a glass artist and board member. “The current director in cooperation with the board has acknowledged cultural and artistic needs in our community and has creatively devised affordable programming and opportunities to engage and inspire so many community members. It is just awesome to watch the community engagement grow with the aid of the scholarship fund as well as free community classes.”
“Our nation’s arts sector has been among the hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. The National Endowment for the Arts’ American Rescue Plan funding will help arts organizations, such as Teton Arts, rebuild and reopen,” said Dr. Maria Rosario Jackson, chair of the NEA. “The arts are crucial in helping America’s communities heal, unite, and inspire, as well as essential to our nation’s economic recovery.”
The American Rescue Plan was signed into law in March 2021 when the NEA was provided $135 million for the arts sector. The funding for organizations is the third installment providing more than $57.7 million for arts organizations. In April 2021, the NEA announced $52 million (40 percent) in ARP funding would be allocated to 62 state, jurisdictional, and regional arts organizations for regranting through their respective programs. The second installment in November 2021 allocated $20.2 million to 66 local arts agencies for subgranting to local artists and art organizations.
For more information on the NEA’s American Rescue Plan grants, including the full list of arts organizations funded in this announcement, visit arts.gov/COVID-19/the-american-rescue-plan.
The Teton Arts spring workshop series and summer camp enrollment will open March 1. For more information about upcoming classes and workshops contact Greg at greg.meyers@tetonartscouncil.org.