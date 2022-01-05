This year’s Driggs Snowscapes – The Art of Sculpting Snow event in the center of town will look a little different, with Covid, resource scarcity, and travel challenges forcing the event organizers to get creative with a new approach.
“The priority will be to continue the tradition of transforming the Driggs Plaza into a wonderful public art experience in snow!” said Downtown Driggs Association executive director Alison Brush. The DDA’s mission is to foster a vibrant and thriving downtown Driggs.
Instead of individual teams competing to create the best sculpture, to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the free community art event, the plaza will be transformed into a snow village called “Showdown in Snow Town.”
Local and regional snow sculpting professionals will be collaborating with students from Teton High and North Fremont High to create a snow scene featuring polar bears in a shoot-out in a western town setting during the week of Jan. 17 through 22.
Valley businesses and organizations support the popular event through in-kind and cash donations. This year for the first time there won’t be an afternoon of snow-stomping to mark the beginning of the festival; event volunteers and sponsors will be blowing snow (which we’ll have plenty of this January, fortunately) into the forms. With the construction boom in the valley causing concrete companies to be in high demand even through the winter, DDA is still working to find the resources for form building.
Once the snow forms are filled, artists will work on their larger-than-life sculptures, often in severe weather conditions, over five long days. The community is welcome to observe the process, talk with the sculptors, and ask for demos.
Vote for your favorite sculptures on Saturday, Jan. 22 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.— to determine the People’s and Kid’s Choice Winners, to be awarded at the beloved annual Snowscapes afterparty, the Snow Ball.
For the first time ever, the Snow Ball will be held outdoors among the snow sculptures, in a tent outside of the Teton Geo Center. DJ Cut La Whut will be doubling down on the theme “Let It Glow,” with a light show and LED-lit sculptures to accompany his tunes. The Pinkie G’s and Hot Diggity Dog food trucks will be on scene to feed the dancers, and adult refreshments will be available for purchase at the snow bar. The party will go from 6 to 9 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for kids.
“Everyone is encouraged to get funky with their outdoor essentials, wear white or neon colors, or old ski outfits, and get ready for lots of glowing extras and a black light tent,” Brush said. “There will be plenty of photo ops, and even kid’s games for children.”
For details on the event and to purchase Snow Ball tickets visit www.downtowndriggs.org. Please be aware that the Snow Ball may be subject to change due to Covid; for the most up-to-date information follow DDA on social media or visit the nonprofit’s website.