EAST IDAHO – Recent winter storms and fluctuating temperatures have caused potholes to develop along roadways in Eastern Idaho. To ensure the safety to the traveling public, ITD will begin temporarily reducing speed limits on several local highways in East Idaho beginning March 12 and continuing through May to protect vehicles and preserve roads from further damage.
Crews lowered the speed limit to 55 mph on the following highways March 12:
- US-20 from Chester to Ashton
- ID-32 from Ashton to Tetonia
- ID-33 from US-20/26 junction to INL site
- ID-33 from Sugar City to Victor
- ID-22 from Dubois to ID-33 junction
- ID-48 from Roberts to Rigby
As spring breakup approaches, ITD crews will continue to repair potholes and monitor road conditions.
ITD also has a project planned in the Idaho Transportation Investment Program (ITIP) that will entail a road reconstruction on ID-33 within the next few years.
Individuals traveling in the area are encouraged to pay attention, slow down and drive with caution. Please visit 511.idaho.gov for updated road information.