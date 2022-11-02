October started off with beautiful fall colors and plenty of activity for Teton County Idaho Search and rescue. We used our October training to practice large scale search tactics in the Mike Harris area. We’ve had several larger missing person searches in the last year, so it’s always good to stay fresh with the techniques and tools we use to deal with these situations. We’re also honing our use of mapping technology to track the movements of team members, mark priority search areas, and clear areas that have been searched thoroughly.
As we wrapped up our training, we received a callout to assist an injured dirt biker in the Big Holes. Team members responded on ATV’s. While we didn’t ultimately make contact with the injured party, this callout highlighted one of the unique features of working as a SAR team in this area. While the Big Holes are a relatively compact mountain range, there are three counties, and thus three sheriff’s offices, and three SAR organizations that serve the range. So, while your 911 call may get routed to Teton County dispatch, there’s the possibility for the Teton County SAR team to stage at a trailhead in Bonneville County, while passersby help the injured party get to an ambulance in Madison County. That’s what happened in this situation, and we’re thankful for the cooperation of our surrounding counties.
Two members of our K9 team attended the Colorado Rapid Avalanche Deployment (C-RAD) fall course. We’re excited to be developing a year-round K9 team that can serve our county, as well as work as an external asset for other regional SAR teams, and classes like this are essential for its growth.
Looking forward, it’s time for our semi-annual equipment changeover as we prep for winter. We’ll practice winter patient packaging, continue our discussions regarding First Responder Stress Injury and swap our four wheelers and dirt bikes for sleds and snow machines.
Join the TCISAR Foundation Board Teton County Idaho Search and Rescue is recruiting two board members for our Foundation. The Foundation’s mission is to provide funding, community outreach, awareness, engagement and advocacy via fundraisers and community outreach. If you are interested in supporting our local nonprofit SAR Team, please email foundation@tcisar.org to apply.
October by the Numbers: 372 volunteer hours from TCISAR Team Members
For more information about TCISAR, or to donate, please visit: www.tcisar.org
TCISAR’s October Tip
If there’s snow on the ground, it can slide. It may have been hot and sunny just a week or two ago, but the seasonal switch flips quickly here, and early season snow is a recipe for disaster. If you’re traveling in snowy mountains, you need to be carrying avalanche gear, and know how to use it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.