The month of November offers a unique set of challenges and opportunities for Teton County Idaho’s Search and Rescue team. On one hand, fewer people choose to recreate outside in the “off season” months, so there are generally less emergencies that require our attention. On the other hand, unpredictable weather and rapidly changing conditions mean that the nature of our response to those emergencies needs to be flexible. One week’s mission could call for a dirt bike and ATV response in the Big Holes, while the next week’s mission might require team members to skin into avalanche terrain in the Teton Range. That combination means it’s a great month for the team to train, prepare gear, and reassess our protocols.
This November team members took a Wilderness First Aid class through the Jackson Hole Outdoor Leadership Institute. A WFA is the minimum level of medical certification for team members, so this class provided volunteers with an opportunity to gain this certification for the first time, or use it to recertify for WFA, Wilderness First Responder or EMT hours. Medical trainings are a great opportunity for the team to run through common backcountry scenarios we may encounter, and develop skills and plans to help anyone who becomes hurt in the wilderness.
Team members also continued our outreach programs to Rendezvous Upper Elementary School students via their Forest Days Program. These programs give local students an opportunity to learn the basics of backcountry navigation, first aid, what to do if you become lost and outdoor adventure preparedness in Teton Canyon. Our best case scenario is one where the SAR team doesn’t even get called out, because folks were prepared and knowledgeable with the gear and information they need to get out of the backcountry, and these outreach programs help with that preventative education.
As we look forward into December we’re excited to get back into on-snow training, and continue to help our ten new team members as they work with the team. We’re also looking forward to increased interagency activity with Teton County Wyoming’s SAR team and the Teton County Sheriff’s Office this winter.
November by the Numbers:
-1 callout
-36 hours of SAR Outreach with RUES students
-262 volunteer hours from TCISAR team members.
For more information about TCISAR, or to donate, please visit: www.tcisar.org.
TCISAR’s November Tip
A popular meme has been making its way around the internet advising folks who find themselves lost to update their voicemail instead of calling or texting for help. Please do not do this. Your best bet is to download and use the free Backcountry SOS app which will help you communicate your exact location and the nature of your emergency to first responders. If you don’t have enough cell service to call, try texting 911, it might take a moment, but texts will often go through when calls won’t. Changing your voicemail won’t do anything to help you.