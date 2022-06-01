May was another quiet month for Teton County Idaho’s SAR team. It’s been a slow start to spring as many users wait for trails to dry out, or head out of town for their adventuring. That means that we’ve had an opportunity to train and prepare for a busy summer.
During this month’s Saturday training we focused on slope angle rescue techniques. These are applicable to most summer rescues in the Tetons — we’re very rarely helping folks in truly flat terrain. So it’s important for us to practice techniques that allow us to move incapacitated patients smoothy, efficiently, and safely through steep terrain. We’re lucky enough to have team members with extensive slope and high-angle rescue experience who are able to lend their expertise to these sorts of trainings.
Outside of the regular team trainings, team members completed a swiftwater rescue course, honing skills to help with rescues on our local rivers. Team members have also been breaking in the new dirt bikes that we received thanks to a grant from the CHC Foundation. These machines will be vital to many of our summer rescues.
Looking forward to June, we’ll be training on motorized summer response. That includes teams on dirt bikes and ATV’s in the Big Holes, as well as training with our jet boat on the river. We’ll also be prepping for Tin Cup, the giving period starts June 1, and as one of our biggest fundraisers, we’ll be working to raise money, and prepare for the Tin Cup Fun Run.
May by the Numbers:
0 Callouts
8 members competed swiftwater rescue training
250 volunteer hours from TCISAR Team Members
For more information about TCISAR, or to donate, please visit: www.tcisar.org
TCISAR’s May Tip
Spring in Teton Valley brings an elevated risk of thunderstorms. It’s hard to predict when a warm afternoon might turn into a thunderstorm, so it’s worth always being prepared for the eventuality. If you hear thunder roll, seek shelter. That means get away from highpoints and exposed ridges, and try to find a stand of trees to hunker down in. Avoid making contact with metal (mountain bikers, this includes your bike), and stay at least 15 feet away from your partners. And of course, always carry a light rain layer, and extra food and water in case a thunderstorm messes up your itinerary.