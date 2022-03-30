We started out the month of March by wrapping up our winter fundraiser. A huge thank you to all of the businesses that sponsored this fundraiser, and everyone who donated or bid on auction items. This event is responsible for a large percentage of our annual budget and we are so thankful for the support this community gives us. Every dollar goes towards equipment and training that helps us respond more quickly and effectively.
We also received a grant from Silver Star Communications that will enable us to purchase a remote avalanche rescue training system, similar to a beacon park. This system will streamline training for the team, and we’re also excited to use it for community outreach as we teach snow safety and help folks drill their skills. Thank you Silver Star!
March’s team training continued in a similar vein to February’s. The team learned new methods for clearing airways, as well as refining our initial response to callouts. Then, during our Saturday training, we broke into smaller groups to practice winter rigging, off-trail snowmachine travel, and ski-powered patient extractions. Between February and March’s group trainings, members got to cycle between different exercises to hone their skill and build confidence in less familiar arenas.
We’re very privileged to have experienced coaches, guides, and other professionals on our team. This wealth of knowledge and experience allows us to undertake more advanced trainings, without having to pay for outside instruction. We’re very thankful to all of the team members who donate their professional skills and experience to the team.
TCISAR received three callouts this month. On the 17th our advisors were called out to assist Teton County Wyoming in their extraction of folks who were involved in an avalanche in Game Creek. A member of the team responded and helped TCWSAR secure a helicopter landing area. Our profound sympathy goes out to the family and friends of the skiers involved in this incident.
On the 21st we received a call to stand by to assist in the extraction of a person who had collapsed in Darby Canyon. They were extracted by bystanders to Teton County Fire and EMS. Again, our condolences go out to the friends and family of the deceased.
On the 24th we received a call to assist the Wyoming team up Spring Creek. We responded on snowmachines and assessed and packaged a young man who had impacted a grove of trees with his snow machine. Wyoming’s helicopter short hauled him to an ambulance in the parking lot. This was yet another reminder that state and county lines in this area are often arbitrarily related to the geographical realities. Being able to utilize both Idaho and Wyoming’s resources on this occasion helped facilitate a quicker and more comprehensive rescue.
All three of these incidents highlighted the multi-agency cooperation that we are working to foster in the area. This is a small community, with multiple groups of first responders working together to keep backcountry users safe, and it’s important for us to have each other’s backs in any scenario.
Moving into April we’ll start transitioning our equipment over from winter travel to less snow-focused gear. We’ll start putting away the snowmachines and sleds and ready the wheeled litters, four wheelers, dirt bikes and water rescue gear. We’ll also be doing some added medical training to keep everyone up to date on basic life-saving procedures.
March by the Numbers:
3 Callouts
265 volunteer hours from TCISAR Team Members
For more information about TCISAR, or to donate, please visit: www.tcisar.org
TCISAR’s March Tip
Dress for the worst. The transition months, or “mud season” in Teton Valley present a challenging combination of factors for outdoor recreationalists. Warm, sunny days after our long dreary winter motivate us to get out and get a head start on summer pursuits. But spring weather can be violent and unpredictable, a short jog that starts out in the sun can quickly turn to below freezing temps and heavy snowfall with no warning. So it’s important to stay prepared for winter weather. Carry a spare layer or two, even if you’re not planning on being out for long. A surprise squall can quickly turn life threatening if you’re stuck out in just shorts and a cotton shirt.