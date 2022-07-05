June’s theme here at Teton County Idaho Search and Rescue was “water.” Our surrounding region received a lot of precipitation this month, which, combined with snowmelt, led to unprecedented flooding in the Yellowstone area. Down here in the Tetons, we braced for a similar situation, and sent a team out to assess the river and scout for potential future rescues. Luckily, the Teton River peaked below flood levels. However, it stayed front-of-mind as we received several callouts from the river.
On Wednesday, June 8, Teton County Dispatch was contacted by a caller who witnessed a flipped boat near Rainey Creek ramp, and was not able to locate its occupants. Luckily, the caller was able to locate the boat’s occupants and the team was stood down. Then, on Saturday the 11th, during our monthly training, we received a call from a party whose kayak had flipped, leaving them cold, wet and stranded. As we mobilized, a passing group on a raft was able to help them recover their kayak and transport them to the takeout. Then, on Saturday the 18th, we received two calls for help on the Teton. Around 2 p.m., a group called because they were stranded on an island. As we mobilized to help them, another passing group was able to get help them get back to their car. Then, around 11 p.m. that night, we received another call from four boaters who were separated from their canoe and stranded on an island near Bates Bridge. The team responded with our jet boat and was able to transport all four people to their vehicle, and complete the mission around midnight.
All four of these incidents are good reminders that, while for much of the summer, the Teton River is a mellow, slow-flowing stream, perfect for relaxed floating, it’s still an unpredictable and dangerous waterway during peak runoff. So no matter how low-key of a float you plan to have, it’s always worth checking conditions and being prepared with a PFD, spare clothes, and a means of contacting 911.
For our training this month, we learned common K9 first aid techniques. Our team is expanding its search dog program, so it’s important for all of us to be able to help our canine teammates. We also sent groups out to practice using dirt bikes, ATVs, our mobile repeater, and our jet boat. These are all essential tools for summer rescues here in Teton Valley.
Looking forward to July, we’ve got our Tin Cup fundraiser. This is one of the biggest fundraisers of our year, and helps pay for the equipment and training we need to perform safe, effective, and timely rescues. Any donations to the team through Tin Cup will be amplified by the Community Foundation of Teton Valley, so please consider donating to the team before July 22.
June by the Numbers:
4 Callouts
260.5 volunteer hours from TCISAR Team Members
For more information about TCISAR, or to donate, please visit: www.tcisar.org
TCISAR’s June Tip
As the days get warmer, it’s important to remember that hot days in the Tetons still turn into cold nights. If you’re going into the backcountry, it’s worth packing an extra layer or two. Sure, if everything goes to plan, you won’t need them, and a little training weight never hurt anyone. But, if something unpredictable does happen, you’ll be grateful for the extra padding and insulation as you wait for a rescue. If you ever catch yourself debating whether you really should bring that extra puffy, you probably ought to pack it.