July was a busy month at Teton County Idaho Search & Rescue. The team received a couple of callouts, participated in the Tin Cup Fundraiser, and worked through a lot of training.
We started out the month with a call for assistance from an injured dirt biker in Henderson Canyon. Team members responded via dirt bikes, and on foot, and worked with Teton Fire & Rescue and the sheriff’s office to package and transport the rider to an ambulance. The team wishes him all the best in his recovery.
Later in the month we received a call for assistance from the sheriff’s office in a search for two missing children in Driggs. Luckily the children were located at a park as the team was assembling to search.
These two callouts illustrate the breadth of rescues and preparedness we work to accommodate. Summer rescues in the Tetons can require anything from alpine travel, to motorized travel in the Big Holes, to river rescues, to urban searches, to assisting SAR teams in neighboring counties.
That’s part of why team members participated in independent training this month to practice using different modes of travel and mapping tools to simulate rescues in a range of environments. If you ran into folks in SAR gear out on the trails this month, that’s probably what they were doing!
Finally, we participated in one of our biggest fundraisers of the year this month, the Community Foundation of Teton Valley’s Tin Cup. We’re thankful for all the support we received from Tin Cup and CFTV. Without the community’s support, we wouldn’t be able to afford the training and equipment we need to affect safe and quick rescues. Thank you!
July by the Numbers:
2 Callouts
160.5 volunteer hours from TCISAR Team Members
For more information about TCISAR, or to donate, please visit: www.tcisar.org
TCISAR’s July Tip
It’s dehydration season in the Tetons. As the days stay hot, and seasonal streams dry up, it’s more important than ever to make sure that you’ve got enough water for everyone in your party, including dogs. It’s a good idea to make sure everyone in your group has at least two liters of water packed before you head out on a hike, moto ride, or run. It’s not the end of the world to make it back to the car with extra water in your pack, but running out of water can lead to exhaustion and poor decision making. So bring more water than you think you’ll need, and don’t count on seasonal streams to keep your animals hydrated.