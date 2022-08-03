Image from iOS (15).jpg

TCISAR members working with the sheriff’s office and Teton Fire & Rescue to transport an injured dirt biker.

 Courtesy Photo

July was a busy month at Teton County Idaho Search & Rescue. The team received a couple of callouts, participated in the Tin Cup Fundraiser, and worked through a lot of training.

We started out the month with a call for assistance from an injured dirt biker in Henderson Canyon. Team members responded via dirt bikes, and on foot, and worked with Teton Fire & Rescue and the sheriff’s office to package and transport the rider to an ambulance. The team wishes him all the best in his recovery.