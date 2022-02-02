This January’s theme at Teton County Idaho Search and Rescue was snow safety. The month started out with heavy snowfall that loaded an already weak snowpack. That gave the team the perfect opportunity to hone avalanche companion rescue skills, as well as practice broader avalanche search strategies. The team practiced both single and multiple burials, using beacon searches, as well as probe lines, and K9 avalanche search techniques. We also honed our “strategic shoveling” techniques, and practiced on-scene medical care for the avalanche victim. These are all perishable skills that are vital on every winter callout here in the Tetons, so training time on them is incredibly valuable.
TCISAR also teamed up with Backcountry Magazine for their “Backcountry Basecamp” event at Grand Targhee. This event was a great opportunity for the team to do some outreach to members of the public, talk about snow safety, and do some fundraising as well. We’re very grateful to Backcountry Magazine for inviting us to participate in this event.
We’re also gearing up for our annual Winter Fundraiser. This is our biggest fundraising event of the year, and is very important for the team. The money we raise at this event allows us to buy rescue gear, and pay for training and ongoing education for team members. Fundraising is a vital part of our ability to serve this community. This year the Winter Fundraiser will run online again, due to the ongoing pandemic. The fundraiser will run from February 17-24 with an online auction for great prizes from local businesses. You can find more information on our Facebook page: facebook.com/TCSARID.
If reports from other SAR organizations in our region are any indication, we’re ramping up into the busy season for SAR activity in the mountains. Looking forward to February, we’ll be training for both motorized and human-powered winter patient packaging and extractions, as well as winter rigging operations. We’re excited to continue working to serve the people of our county better.
January by the Numbers:
6 new Avalanche airbag vests thanks to a grant from the Community Foundation of Teton Valley and community fundraising.
302 volunteer hours from TCISAR Team Members
For more information about TCISAR, or to donate, please visit: www.tcisar.org
TCISAR’s January Tip
One commonality between many of the people we interact with on rescues is apologies. Folks often express that they are sorry we got called out to help them. We’re not frustrated or disappointed that you needed help in the backcountry. Often folks wait to call for help until things have deteriorated to a potentially life threatening point. We’re happy to be of any assistance possible. So don’t hesitate to call 911 in a situation that seems to be developing into an emergency. The earlier you call for help, the quicker that help can get to you, and the better that outcome is for all of us.