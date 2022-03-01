While February started off slow in terms of snow, it’s been a busy month for Teton County Idaho’s Search and Rescue team. For our Tuesday training, the team discussed alternative packaging techniques that we can use to help keep people safe and comfortable as we transport them out of the backcountry. We also practiced using some new splints and traction devices we’ve recently acquired. Finally, we broke into smaller groups to review the process for a new lightweight rigging kit we’ll be using to help travel in steep terrain.
For our Saturday full day training we broke into smaller groups and practiced specific skills. One group headed out to work on advanced riding techniques on snow machines, another practiced rigging in a winter environment, and using the mobile radio repeater, while the third practiced using a portable Foxtrot sled to package and transport a simulated injury. While everyone on the team trains to be competent in a wide variety of scenarios, using a whole fleet of transportation methods, more specialized trainings like these allow us to really hone specific skills to make rescues as safe, smooth, and efficient as possible.
The team received two callouts this month. On February 4th, team members responded to assist Teton County Wyoming Search and Rescue with the extraction of a lost snowboarder on Table Mountain. As team members from both SAR teams geared up snow machines in the parking lot, the lost snowboarder returned to the lot. He’d become separated from his friends but had fired his sidearm a few times to alert them to his location. While we’re very thankful for this positive outcome, it’s a great reminder that, while occasionally useful in the backcountry, a firearm is no substitute for carrying avalanche gear, as well as more traditional communications devices like radios or a satellite communicator.
On the evening of February 12th, the team was called out to help the Teton County Idaho Sheriff’s Office with transporting an injured fat tire biker off of Ladyslipper trail near Victor. The rider’s partner was transporting her out via sled, but night was falling and it was very cold. Team members responded on snow machines and were able to get her back to the trailhead quickly. We’re always happy to be able to help injured parties get home safely.
Finally, our winter auction is running right now. It’s our primary fundraiser and helps the team pay for the training and equipment necessary to serve our community. This year we have great auction items, including a ski pass, balloon ride, and much more from our wonderful sponsors. To bid on any of these items, or to donate to the team, visit www.tcisar.org Your bids and donations are essential to keeping this team functioning and we’re very thankful for your support.
February by the Numbers:
2 Callouts
185 volunteer hours from TCISAR Team Members
For more information about TCISAR, or to donate, please visit: www.tcisar.org
TCISAR’s February Tip
When It Comes to Avalanche Danger, Low Does Not Mean NO!
Extended periods of high pressure weather have meant that for much of the last month local avalanche forecasts were classified as “Low Hazard.” But that doesn’t mean that the possibility of being involved with an avalanche is zero.
On February 7th in West Yellowstone, a person was caught in a slide, partially buried and died. The avalanche danger for the area on the day of the event was LOW. The riders were well equipped, experienced and trained. The fatality occurred in an area known to slide and there was evidence of recent avalanche activity.
Even when the avalanche report is green, practice safe travel, keep eyes on your partner, only put one person onto an avalanche slope at a time, and carry your rescue gear.
It is disheartening when complacency infects experienced people and life altering consequences occur. Shortcuts are taken or danger signs are ignored. Remember, just because the Avy danger level is LOW, it does not mean NO!