Teton County Idaho’s Search and Rescue team had a busy December. We started off the month with avalanche training, as well as a mapping refresher. We ran through potential avalanche scenarios, and built strategies to respond to them. We also moved into a new building this month, which coincided with our winter equipment turnover. So as we got situated in our new space, we also swapped out our four wheelers and dirt bikes for snow machines, and our wheeled litters for rescue sleds. While moving into this new space presents a new set of challenges, its proximity to the sheriff’s office means we can interface even more smoothly with the other agencies we cooperate with.
Unfortunately our first callout of the winter was in response to the December 17 avalanche in the Big Hole range. We responded quickly with two K9 search teams via Air Idaho’s helicopter, as well as a group of rescuers on snowmobiles. Teams from Teton County Wyoming Search and Rescue, as well as Madison County SAR also joined in the search. Unfortunately both parties involved in the avalanche were found deceased on the scene. Our heartfelt condolences go out to their family and friends.
From a logistics perspective this was a large mission. Six agencies and over fifty volunteers cooperated in an effort to find the parties involved in the slide, and get everyone out safely. While we are saddened by the outcome of this event, we are thankful for the cooperation and professionalism exhibited by the agencies involved.
The next Friday, Christmas Eve, we received another callout for snowmobilers in the Big Holes. This time a group of riders on a snowmobile had impacted a tree, and two members reported abdominal pain and shortness of breath. TCISAR put two snowmobile teams into the field who were able to assist the injured parties and transport them to an ambulance. This mission, while smaller in scope, was another great example of interagency cooperation as we worked with the Forest Service, Sheriff’s Office, and County Road and Bridge who helped plow a road so that the team truck could get closer to the scene. We’re thankful for a safe, speedy mission that wrapped up in time for everyone to get home for Christmas Eve.
As we look forward into the new year, we’ll be doing more avalanche rescue training, as well as working to hone our patient packaging and transport skills.
2021 By the Numbers:
-18 Callouts
- 4148 Volunteer Hours
- 10 New Team Members
For more information about TCISAR, or to donate, please visit www.tcisar.org.
TCISAR’s December Tip:
If you’re traveling in avalanche terrain, you need to carry the three essentials and know how to use them. Your avalanche transceiver, shovel, and probe should be in your pack every time you head out the door to backcountry ski, snowmobile, or snow bike. There are public beacon parks at Grand Targhee Resort and Coal Creek on Teton Pass where you can practice your rescue skills. While TCISAR is always ready to help if your day in the backcountry runs into a snag, your quickest option in case of an avalanche is always a companion rescue.