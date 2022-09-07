...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR
GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 410,
411, 413, 425, AND 427...
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from noon to 9 PM MDT Thursday. The Fire Weather Watch is
no longer in effect.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 410 Upper Snake River
Valley/Idaho Falls BLM, Fire Weather Zone 411 Centennial
Mountains and Snake River Range/Targhee NF, Fire Weather Zone
413 Caribou Range/Caribou NF, Fire Weather Zone 425 Middle
Snake River Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River and
Fire Weather Zone 427 Goose Creek and Raft River
Valley/Southern Sawtooth NF/Twin Falls BLM south of the Snake
River.
* WINDS...West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 12 percent.
* IMPACTS...Humidity and wind at these thresholds can cause rapid
wildfire spread and long range spotting by embers. Dry
thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening prior to
the red flag warning time .
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:
- Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at
least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.
- Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall
criteria.
- Other high impact events deemed critical by the National
Weather Service and area fire management agencies.
Teton County Idaho Search and Rescue collaborates with TCSO and members of the public in a missing person search early in August.
This August provided a lush and rainy reprieve from the typical dry and dusty Teton summer. Teton County Idaho Search and Rescue had another good month of training and serving the community. We kicked off August with rigging and rope rescue training. The team recently obtained two CMC Clutches. These devices simplify raising and lowering a rescue load (a rescuer and a litter with a patient). Instead of using a complex system of pulleys and prusics, the CMC clutches allow us to set up strong raising and lowering systems quickly and safely which is vital in a slope or vertical rescue situation. The community’s support of the team through donations and fundraisers like Tin Cup allows us to purchase gear like these clutches. Thank you!
On August 5th the team was called out to assist with a search for a missing person in Tetonia. The team responded with members on ATV’s, dirt bikes, on foot, with K9s., and in personal vehicles. We coordinated with the sheriff’s office and a civilian search effort, as well as Air Idaho’s helicopter based search effort. After a long search a team member located the missing person, deceased. Our condolences go out to his friends and family.
While this was not the outcome we wanted for this search, it did illustrate this community’s ability to come together in times of crisis. The outpouring of support during and after the search was compelling. One of our priorities while training is building systems and using tools that can integrate with a multitude of other agencies in situations like this to keep searches safe and keep the search well organized.
Finally, on Saturday, September 10th, the team will be holding a community thank you barbeque at our HQ at 70 West Buxton Road in Driggs (behind the Sheriff’s Office) from 2 to 4 pm. We couldn’t operate without your support, and we’re so thankful for it. We’ll have free food and drinks, and the opportunity for kids and adults to interact with the gear and tools we use to effect rescues year-round in the Tetons. We’ll also have K9 search demonstrations going on throughout the afternoon. Please come on out, have a burger or a hot dog with us, and get to know the SAR team members who serve this community.
August by the Numbers:
1 Callout
297.5 volunteer hours from TCISAR Team Members
For more information about TCISAR, or to donate, please visit: www.tcisar.org
TCISAR’s August Tip
As we move into the fall, weather in the Tetons becomes even less predictable than usual. While we’re dealing with record heat in the beginning of September, it’s not uncommon to see frost, and even snow during this month. So don’t get lured into complacency. It’s a good idea to always carry a space blanket and puffy jacket in your pack during these transitional months.