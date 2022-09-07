IMG_2047.JPG

Teton County Idaho Search and Rescue collaborates with TCSO and members of the public in a missing person search early in August.

 Courtesy Photo

This August provided a lush and rainy reprieve from the typical dry and dusty Teton summer. Teton County Idaho Search and Rescue had another good month of training and serving the community. We kicked off August with rigging and rope rescue training. The team recently obtained two CMC Clutches. These devices simplify raising and lowering a rescue load (a rescuer and a litter with a patient). Instead of using a complex system of pulleys and prusics, the CMC clutches allow us to set up strong raising and lowering systems quickly and safely which is vital in a slope or vertical rescue situation. The community’s support of the team through donations and fundraisers like Tin Cup allows us to purchase gear like these clutches. Thank you!

On August 5th the team was called out to assist with a search for a missing person in Tetonia. The team responded with members on ATV’s, dirt bikes, on foot, with K9s., and in personal vehicles. We coordinated with the sheriff’s office and a civilian search effort, as well as Air Idaho’s helicopter based search effort. After a long search a team member located the missing person, deceased. Our condolences go out to his friends and family.