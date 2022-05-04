April was a quiet month for Teton County Idaho’s SAR team. While late season storms did their best to redeem our snowpack, avalanche activity, and callouts were both minimal. This meant that we used this month to regroup and prepare for a busy summer. At our Tuesday evening training we reviewed CPR basics and completed a training on best practices for drowning victims in preparation for river season.
During Saturday’s training we did more CPR and life support training, and swapped over our winter gear in preparation for the summer. These changeovers are an important part of our readiness. They give us an opportunity to maintain and check on all our winter gear as we put it away for a few months, as well as doing any preventative maintenance. They’re also a great opportunity to evaluate our summer gear, make sure it’s all in good working order, reorganize gear, and refill expendable supplies like med kits and AEDs. This changeover was especially exciting since we get to put four new drysuits into our gear rotation.
This fall we added 10 new members to our team, seven of whom are women, and a grant from the Community Foundation of Teton Valley allowed us to buy four dry suits that are sized appropriately for our new members. These dry suits will be used for river rescues year-round in Teton County. Thanks Community Foundation!
We also worked with Teton Communications to install a powerful base station radio in our building. This will help with communications both in the Big Holes and in the foothills of the Tetons. Thanks to Teton Communications for making this happen.
Looking forward to May, we’ll be practicing our rescue ropes rigging and slope angle rescue basics, as well as renewing CPR / AED certification for many members. These skills are essential to rescues year-round in the Tetons. We’ll also be prepping for Tin Cup in July, as well as a community appreciation event in September.
April by the Numbers:
0 Callouts
4 new drysuits thanks to Community Foundation of Teton Valley
209 volunteer hours from TCISAR Team Members
For more information about TCISAR, or to donate, please visit: www.tcisar.org
TCISAR’s April Tip
April is the month of rapidly changing trail conditions in Teton Valley. Trails that start out dry at the trailhead often degrade rapidly into mud and snow. This is especially important for motorized users, often trails here are very easy to travel until they quickly become very impassible, and it’s easy to get stuck deep in the woods even if you’re just out for a quick rip. So be prepared for changing conditions, and be ready to turn around if trails become impassable or your progress is damaging the trail.