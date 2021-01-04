Taryn Paradis of Alta, Wyoming, a Teton High School 2019 graduate, has been recognized for outstanding academic performance, for the University of Wyoming Provost List for the 2019- 2020 school year.
She has also been nominated, and accepted, to the National Society of Collegiate Scholars at the University of Wyoming.
She has maintained a 3.5 G.P.A. or better, and is studying Psychology and Art.
Taryn is a member of the Women’s Rugby Team where they travelled to nationals.
Just two years after being promoted to Division I, the University of Wyoming women’s rugby squad is among the 16 best club teams in the nation. Taryn is currently in her sophomore year at UW.