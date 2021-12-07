This past Saturday the Teton Valley Ski Education Foundation hosted one of the first cross country ski races of the season at Grand Targhee Resort with some great assistance from Teton Valley Trails and Pathways. 80 cross country racers participated in the Targhee Tune-Up, including the Montana State Nordic Team and two Olympians. Athletes represented six different teams coming from Bozeman, Jackson, Park City, and our local TVSEF club.
Race organizer Dan Streubel commented, “It was a collaborative effort between Grand Targhee, TVTAP, and TVSEF to pull this event off in a historically low snow year. TVTAP’s grooming equipment is better suited for grooming in very low snow conditions, and they were in charge of grooming up on the Targhee Nordic trails. Andy Williams from Grand Targhee also assisted in grooming and putting countless hours into shoveling snow onto the course. TVSEF coaches and volunteers also did their fair share of shoveling snow to improve the conditions.”
With the scarcity of snow so far this winter, all athletes were so appreciative to just be able to get snow under their skis and a race under their belt before the season really kicks off. All parties were very complimentary about the race and how well the course turned out.
Besides the racing, these events also help to build the Nordic community. TVSEF board member Abby Warner remarked, “It was great to have young athletes seeing the top juniors and seniors racing and all hanging out at the same spot pre- and post-race. Community building is a part of inspiring and sustaining the cross country community.”
With snow conditions in question, the choice to host the event came down to some last minute decision making and creativity on everyone’s parts.
TVSEF executive director Bridget Baumeister said, “It was truly amazing and humbling to see the grooming piece come together for this race. Targhee’s commitment to hosting the race and problem solving to find groomers when their resources did not fit the conditions was incredible. TVTAP’s groomers were essential for this race to continue, and we were so grateful for their generosity. Truly a strong collaborative effort between all parties. Thank you!”
All official results can be found on Webscorer under the event name Targhee Tune-Up Junior Nordic Race 2021. Here are the TVSEF athlete results from Saturday.
2.5k Female — Emilyn Bender — 3rd place finish, Salim Jacoby — 2nd place finish
5k Female — Isabel Warner — top 10 finish
5k Male — Caleb Bender — top 10 finish, Sam Bender, Walker Dunn, Grady Jensen, Zane Lindquist — top 10 finish, Broc Smith
7.5K Male — Asher Jacoby, Carl Osterberg (TVSEF Coach)