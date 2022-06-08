This summer, thanks to a grant from the USDA, the University of Idaho Extension in Teton County is offering a series of crop and meat production workshops in which participants who want to level up their small farms can learn by doing and get advice from local producers who know the ropes.
“In the agriculture demographic, throughout the state, the fastest growing segment is small farms, and that’s certainly true in Teton County,” said Jen Werlin, the UI Extension educator. “There is a lot of demand for in-person learning. Yes, Zoom classes and classroom education is great, but people really learn by trying things out.”
While the USDA-NIFA Beginning Farmer-Rancher Grant came through in 2019, implementing a new workshop series in 2020 or 2021 wasn’t feasible. Werlin said she’s excited to get back to it this year. The first workshop was on June 1, and participants learned the ins and outs of drip irrigation. The next workshop on Saturday, June 18 is about small farm egg production and marketing.
This isn’t a 101 backyard chickens class, Werlin clarified. Rather, it’s for poultry owners who are looking to sell their eggs and want to know how to take their operation to the next level.
“We’ll be answering a lot of questions,” she said. “How to sell to retail businesses or direct to consumers, the number of chickens allowed, how to label cartons, best egg cleaning practices. Helping people through these steps frees them from making some of those initial mistakes.”
She noted that locally there is a huge demand for farm fresh eggs; eggs quickly sell out at the market every week and producers can’t keep up.
The workshop will take place at Dusty Hound Farms west of Tetonia from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Registration is limited and costs $20 per person or $30 per couple. Scholarships are available. Register by Wednesday, June 15 at: egg-production-tetonia.eventbrite.com. Expect to be outside most of the day and come prepared for weather.
Participants will learn from Dusty Hound Farms co-owner Rebeca Nolan, who runs a successful egg business in addition to selling produce and meat.
“The great thing about these workshops is we always have a farm collaborator to help teach,” Werlin said. “Learning from people who are out there doing the work is so valuable. Most people who aren’t multi-generational farmers get into it later in life, where a hobby or a part-time gig morphs into a career. And if you didn’t grow up doing it, how do you learn? People are really eager to learn from experienced farmers.”
This is reflected in countless surveys and evaluations from Cultivating Success, the 22-year-old Idaho program aimed at increasing the number and productivity of small farms and ranches across the state. “It all comes back to: people learn by doing,” Werlin said.
UI Extension is using the Dusty Hound Farms high tunnel to teach and grow crops this season, in addition to the newly developed and already thriving community garden at the fairgrounds. In spring of 2021, with a Community Foundation of Teton Valley grant, UI Extension, the fair board and administration, and the Teton Valley Food Pantry worked together to install infrastructure, and now the garden has ten plots that are all spoken for, a Grow Huts greenhouse, and additional beds of perennials.
“It’s been so great to see the evolution of that,” Werlin said.
For information on future workshops, visit uidaho.edu/teton or follow UI Extension Teton County on Facebook.