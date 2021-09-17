Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
A fitness class at the Seniors West of the Tetons community center. Because hospitals are struggling to maintain levels of care due to Covid, SWOT is temporarily halting any in-person service that cannot be done with a mask on.
On Thursday, Sept. 16, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare activated Crisis Standards of Care for hospitals across the state. This is a VERY big deal. This is a sign that hospitals are struggling to maintain levels of care that we all have come to know and expect. ICU beds across the state, and country, are full. Critically ill or injured patients who need to be transferred from our local hospital may have nowhere to go.
Because of this, Seniors West of the Tetons has decided to temporarily halt any in-person services that cannot be done with a mask on. In other words, we have temporarily paused our in-person lunch services and our Fit and Fall Proof classes. These two activities cannot be done while wearing masks and therefore must be temporarily suspended. Independently, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, which sponsors the Fit and Fall Proof program, decided to pause classes throughout the state due to the increasingly dire situation.
We will continue on with our other regular programming for now. We believe that carrying on with our Yoga and Tai Chi classes and other activities is important and can be done safely wearing a mask and maintaining social distancing. Combatting isolation and loneliness through community activities has always been a major part of our mission. We will continue to move forward with our activities as long as it is deemed safe.
If you have even the tiniest sniffle or scratchy throat or any suspect symptoms, please do NOT come in for our activities. We are depending on you to opt-out if you are not feeling well. Please help us keep one another safe by staying home.
If you have yet to get a covid vaccination, I strongly encourage you to do so now. The vaccines are safe and effective, and they have been shown to reduce the chances of having to be hospitalized if you do catch the virus. We love each and every one of you. We would be heartbroken to lose you to covid.
If you have any questions regarding our services or need help getting a covid vaccine, please don’t hesitate to reach out to me. My door is always open.