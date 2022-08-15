Seniors West of the Tetons has received several significant grants in recent months.
The NextFifty Initiative, a Colorado-based foundation that supports efforts to improve the lives of older adults and their caregivers, awarded SWOT a $25,000 grant for general operations. The focus of the grant request was to assist seniors in aging in place.
This funding will allow Seniors West of the Tetons, often referred to as SWOT, to advance its efforts to support those residents 60 years and older in Teton Valley.
“We’re committed to meeting the unique and varied needs of older adults in our area, so we are excited to grow and improve our services,” said River Osborn, executive director of Seniors West of the Tetons “This investment from NextFifty Initiative will allow seniors to remain active and independent in their homes as well as help us to combat isolation, loneliness, hunger and so many other issues that older people face.”
SWOT currently serves lunch at the Senior Community Center four days a week Monday through Thursday. A range of fitness and movement activities are available daily, as well as social activities including games of bridge, mahjongg and bingo, field trips and outdoor activities. SWOT also offers respite care and homemaking services to help seniors remain in their homes. Teton Valley Health is providing a case manager to better assist older people in the community with resources and social needs.
“We’re grateful for the work that Seniors West of the Tetons is doing to improve quality of life for people aged 50 and older,” said Diana McFail, president and CEO of NextFifty Initiative. “Older adults are vital to building and maintaining strong and healthy communities. We’re proud to support this and other efforts to help people age with dignity and purpose.”
In addition, SWOT received a $25,000 grant from the Cushman Family Foundation, the third year the funds have been given to support the Senior Community Center. John and Jeanine Cushman have been great supporters of the Senior Center and their continued contributions provide stability and growth for the organization.
SWOT also has received a $500 grant each from Costco and Walmart.