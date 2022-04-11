An online survey is now available for backcountry skiers, riders, and climbers to share their perspectives on Teton Bighorn Sheep conservation and backcountry winter recreation. The survey asks winter backcountry travelers about options for managing important sheep habitat, the extent and need for specific closure areas, future bighorn sheep research needs, and the willingness of backcountry travelers to participate in citizen programs for bighorn sheep conservation and observe closures.
The survey was developed and is administered by the Teton Backcountry Alliance, the Teton Climbers Coalition, Winter Wildlands Alliance, the Access Fund, and the American Alpine Club, independent of government agencies in an effort to collect information that will be useful in the forthcoming review process to be launched by Caribou Targhee National Forest, Bridger Teton National Forest, and Grand Teton National Park.
Wildlife monitoring indicates that the Teton bighorn sheep population is currently perilously low and at serious risk. In an effort to address conservation of Teton bighorn sheep, in 2020 the Teton Bighorn Sheep Working Group convened a series of public workshops to share information about sheep biology and gather information from users on winter backcountry recreation. Subsequent to those meetings, management agencies implemented voluntary closures in areas deemed important to bighorn sheep.
Steve Kilpatrick, a biologist and member of the Teton Bighorn Sheep Working Group recently reported that “So far skiers have largely supported the Teton Bighorn Sheep Working Group’s and agencies’ recommendations. He went on to say “We are interested in what skiers observe and urge them to report their experiences and insights.”This spring, the Park Service and Forest Service will determine future management actions for winter recreation in bighorn sheep habitat, including possible closures, through a National Environmental Policy Act review process. The results of the online survey will be analyzed and summarized independently by the five sponsoring outdoor organizations and shared with the public and with land management agencies. The names of all those taking the survey will remain anonymous.
“This survey provides an important opportunity for Teton backcountry skiers and winter climbers to be heard by agencies, and I strongly encourage all backcountry skiers and winter climbers to participate”, says guidebook author, Teton ski mountaineer, and historian Tom Turiano.“It’s our hope that the experience and knowledge of backcountry skiers and winter climbers will shape and ultimately improve the final management plan of agencies,” says Hilary Eisen, Policy Director at Winter Wildlands Alliance.The online survey is found at https://arcg.is/SmeXC0. If you have questions about the survey, write info@tetonbackcountryalliance.org.