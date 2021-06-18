In the lead-up to the Tin Cup Challenge Event Day on July 17, the Community Foundation of Teton Valley is holding a photo contest and encouraging anyone and everyone to submit local photos that show the impact nonprofits have on Teton Valley, in a range of sectors: Animal Rescue, Arts & Culture, Civic & Service, Conservation & Environment, Education, Health & Human Services, and Sports & Recreation.
Each sector winner will receive $100 nonprofit bucks to allocate to the organization of their choice. Winners will be announced on Event Day and photos will be featured in the CFTV newsletter and on the website.
CFTV reminded nonprofits this week, "In addition to money on the table, the photo challenge is an opportunity to engage your constituents to recognize and document the good work your organization does and the impact it has on our locale."
Upload photos at cftetonvalley.org/photo-challenge by Wednesday, June 30 at 5 p.m.; voting will open Thursday, July 1 at 9 a.m. and close Thursday, July 15 at 5 p.m.