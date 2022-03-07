...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO
11 AM MST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches
with higher amounts possible on ridge tops and elevations above
passes.
* WHERE...Ashton, Tetonia, and Driggs.
* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 11 AM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
The Greater Yellowstone Crane Festival is held to celebrate the annual migration of Sandhill Cranes through Teton Valley. This year’s festival will be from September 12th to 17th. Teton Regional Land Trust, on behalf of the festival, is seeking area artists to submit original poster designs for the annual poster design contest. The winning design will be the official poster for the 5th Annual Crane Festival and will be used on advertising, banners, and merchandise.
The weeklong event will be held throughout Teton Valley and this year will culminate with a special In A Landscape: Classical Music in the Wild performance, by pianist Hunter Noack, in front of the Tetons. The festival will include workshops, tours, and the Crane Fest Art Show with Teton Arts. The Crane Fest Art Show will be on exhibit at the Teton Arts Gallery in the Driggs City Center foyer. Artists can choose to donate a portion of their proceeds to directly benefit the work of the Teton Regional Land Trust in protecting Sandhill Cranes and their habitat in Teton Valley.
Entries for the 2022 Crane Festival Poster Contest are due on Monday, April 4. Please see the 2022 Poster Design Contest Guidelines for official rules and instructions on how to submit your artwork on the TRLT website. All artists who enter the contest are invited to participate in the Crane Fest Art Show.
Questions? Please contact Lisa Simmons at the Teton Regional Land Trust: lisa@tetonlandtrust.org or by phone at 208-354-8939.