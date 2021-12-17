Help make a local family's winter meals better by donating non-perishable food at the Fall River Electric "Stuff the Truck" holiday food drive on Dec. 22.
From 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, shoppers can help fill the Fall River box truck, which will be parked at Broulim's in Driggs. Shelf-stable food like pasta, cereal, peanut butter, and canned fruit are appreciated. The donations will go directly to the Teton Valley Food Pantry, which recently relocated to the school district administration building in Driggs. Fall River strategically sends the food to the pantry after the holidays in order to restock the nonprofit's shelves.
The food drive, now in its third year, usually brings in over 1,500 pound of food in Teton Valley, as well as cash contributions; across the cooperative's service region, community members donate nearly three tons of food to local food banks.
Valley businesses can also donate either food items or money to augment the food pantry's supplies. If you are unable to attend this event and would still like to help, you can call (800) 632-5726 and make a tax-deductible monetary contribution to Fall River Helping Hands.
“Despite the improvements made in our local economies since last year’s Covid outbreak, there is still a great need,” said Fall River CEO and general manager Bryan Case in a press release. "Many families in Teton Valley could have a more food secure winter with your help.”