The second and third graders at Mountain Academy have been studying how people throughout history, and people in this valley, have used their voices to raise awareness for challenges facing the community. They have explored different nonprofits in the area and learned about these organizations’ missions and goals. In the final iteration of this project, students have chosen a nonprofit organization in the Valley that they are passionate about and have then selected two mediums through which to raise awareness for these respective organizations. The nonprofits we have worked with include: People Spread Love, Family Safety Network, the Mental Health Coalition, Friends of the Teton River, the ACT Foundation, Aska’s Animals, Earth Fire Institute, Seniors West of the Tetons, and Hole Food Rescue.
Recipe for Hole Food Rescue
By Colby Shortledge
Ingredients
1.Two teaspoons of courage
2. Four cups of acceptance
3. Six tablespoons of respect
4. One teaspoon of love for the earth
5. Three cups of fun
Instructions
1.Preheat the oven to 450 degrees.
2. Put courage in a big mixing bowl with acceptance and respect. Stir together. Next, combine one teaspoon of love for the earth with three cups of fun in another bowl. Stir together. Next, combine the two bowls and stir. Get a pan and grease it with empathy. Put your batter in the pan and put in the oven. Cook for ten minutes. When you pull it out of the oven, serve it with happiness.
Family Safety Network
By Damon Colyer
Family Safety Network is a great organization because they try to make every single family in our community feel safe. I think you should get involved with Family Safety Network in our valley! Here are some ways you can get involved
First, you can tell your friends. If you tell your friends you will be very much appreciated.