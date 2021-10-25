The Valley of the Tetons Library hosts in-person, indoor storytime once again!
After programming at the library suddenly halted in March of 2020, the library got creative in trying to reach its youngest patrons. Facebook storytime was offered for a short time, take home storytime kits introduced (more on those below), and even an outdoor storytime was offered this past summer. But now with health measures in place, staff is ready to see the preschool crowd and their parents back in the library again.
“Storytime is a critical part of programming at the Library. It introduces children to the very beginnings of language and literacy, helping cognitive development by beginning to put sounds, and rhyming words together. It is also crucial to social development,” writes Rasheil Stanger, programs coordinator for the library.
According to Stanger, storytime isn’t just for tots. “I am talking about caregivers too! Library storytime allows for a place to have parents and caregivers meet and share experiences.”
In-person storytime is a thirty minute program of books, songs and fun for kids ages 1 to 5 and their adults. It’s now offered Mondays at 9 am at the Driggs location (79 N Main St, Driggs) and Wednesdays at 10 am in the Victor library (56 N Main St, Victor). Masks are required at all Valley of the Tetons Library locations. Please do not attend if you or your family feel ill.
In addition to in-person storytime, The Valley of the Tetons Library offers incredible at-home storytime kits. Each kit includes everything needed for storytime at home: guides on how to sing, do fingerplays, engage children while reading, puppet plays, a craft and of course books. Whether your child loves butterflies, fire trucks, dinosaurs or mermaids, there’s a themed storytime kit for them. Take home storytime kits can be checked out for one week at a time at either the Driggs or Victor locations.
Storytime isn’t all the library offers for kids too. Here are more kid-friendly resources available through the Valley of the Tetons Library:
- Thousands of books, ebooks, audiobooks, DVDs, Graphic Novels, and Books on CD for all ages are available. From board books for toddlers to young adult fiction and non-fiction for teenagers, there’s always something great to read at the library in both English and Spanish.
- Tablets at both locations loaded with educational games are available anytime during open hours.
- American Girl Dolls with accessories can be checked out for a week at a time. Each includes a historical fiction book about that specific doll.
- Nasa backpacks with science activities designed for older elementary-aged kids can be checked out for a week at a time.
- Birthday book bags are given out to registered kids age 2 to 12.
- Frequent take-and-make activities and crafts like the origami showcase from August 2021 or the Mini-Art Show in September 2021 make for fun for the whole family.
- Ask a librarian about books for kids with dyslexia.
- The Makerspace offers STEM-focused toys, games, and activities as well as a crafting space, audio recording studio and computer center.
Stanger shares, "Out of all the programs the library offers I honestly believe that storytime is the most impactful to our community. Few places offer what the library can do: a free safe space that allows for educating our young children who are guided into storytelling and books and it's how they begin to process those early connections into oral language skills and literacy and also begin to learn to focus attention. Making animal noises, singing and moving our hands and fingers is teaching fundamental reading skills. Plus...it's WAY FUN!"