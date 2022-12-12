Document.png

On December 9, 2022 at approximately 3:21 A.M. the Teton County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a suspicious vehicle parked near the Valley of the Tetons Library in Victor, ID. The vehicle, a grey Toyota Prius with Idaho license plates, had been parked for some time with a turn signal light on.

Teton County Deputies made contact with the driver of the vehicle Devin James Howe, a 26 year old male resident of Idaho Falls. Deputies found that fictitious plates had been placed on the vehicle and the actual license plates found inside had shown the Prius reported stolen in Bingham County Idaho.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.