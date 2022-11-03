...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM FRIDAY TO 9 PM MDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total accumulation of 3 to 8 inches, with
up to 12 inches on the higher ridgetops. Little to no
accumulation is expected in the Challis area. Winds gusting as
high as 50 mph.
* WHERE...Albion, Almo, Inkom, McCammon, Lava Hot Springs, Malad
Summit, Preston, St. Charles, Montpelier, Geneva Summit, Border
Summit, Georgetown Summit, Grace, Soda Springs, Ashton Hill,
Driggs, Island Park, Willow Creek Summit, and Copper Basin.
* WHEN...From 6 PM Friday to 9 PM MDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing snow and reduced visibility are
possible, even with snow being wet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
START Bus is seeking community input on winter operations.
Please find the proposed 2022-23 winter schedule for the Teton Valley commuter and Village Local. We plan on making changes in timing at stops on the Village Local to make this route more reliable and dependable. As a result of this, we want to make sure that the transfer times at Stilson match up with the Teton Village Local and the Teton Valley Commuter.
In addition, we wanted to take advantage of the information that we gathered from the commuter survey that START conducted this summer. This information was utilized to help develop the proposed schedule as well. This survey was very useful in terms of helping us understand the travel demands/needs from Teton Valley. Unfortunately, while we have the budget to expand the commuter service to Teton Valley, we do not currently have sufficient fleet nor drivers to expand service at times that people indicated that they want to travel. In the longer run (ie. beyond this winter) we see a desire to provide commuter service on the weekends and also to add at least one more trip during each of the AM and PM peak hours. We are in the process of ordering new commuter coaches that should be delivered late next fall/early winter (late 2023). These new vehicles will improve passenger comfort and the overall quality of the service. Hopefully, we will be in a position by then to hire a sufficient number of drivers to begin to expand the commuter service to Teton Valley in line with the demand that was articulated in the survey responses.
