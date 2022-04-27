START Bus announced last week that service to and from Teton Valley will increase, effective immediately.
Until this month, the transit authority had provided three round trips per weekday between Driggs and Jackson. That number has now increased to four round trips in the shoulder season, five in the summer, and six in the 2022-23 winter season. The new spring schedule includes an 8:30 a.m. Driggs to Jackson trip, as well as a 7 a.m. Jackson to Driggs trip, the first morning westbound trip the authority has offered. The announcement did not include the addition of any weekend trips.
Driggs community development director Doug Self, who serves as the Teton Valley liaison for the START Bus board, said he is continuing to advocate for weekend trips, which he said will “hopefully happen sooner rather than later.”
Covid had a significant impact on ridership numbers for START and other public transit providers throughout the country.
However, according to a recent START budget report, Covid “also served to highlight the critical role that transit plays in providing mobility for transit dependent populations and many front line workers. Many front line workers continued to rely on transit as did a number of other community members and visitors to the region.”
In 2019 the Teton Valley line saw nearly 40,000 rides, or between 2,000 and 3,000 per month; in 2021 that number had dropped to 21,000, or between 1,3000 and 2,000 per month. So far in 2022, the numbers have begun to creep up again, but not to 2019 levels. Meanwhile, in 2019 the Wyoming Department of Transportation reported over 23,000 average vehicle trips per day on a summer weekday on Highway 22, and preliminary reports indicate that number has only grown since.
While public transit numbers have not fully rebounded from Covid, START’s goal is to increase ridership by making transit more competitive with driving, and to maximize existing resources. The 2020-2025 Route Plan proposes eight weekday commuter round trips, from 5:30 to 11 a.m. eastbound and 3:35 to 9:35 p.m. westbound, with a total ridership goal across all lines of 3.6 million annually by 2035, up from 1.1 million in 2019.
In a recent rider survey, respondents said they rode the bus to save money, avoid driving, and for environmental reasons. The majority of commuters said they rode the bus between three and five days a week, mostly to work or school (around 38 percent of residents in Teton County, ID, work in Teton County, WY). Their desired changes included additional trips and weekend or midday service.
Interim transit director Bruce Abel said that by introducing new commuter trips, START is trying to be proactive in anticipating increased demand due to rising gas prices.
“We are trying to balance between increased demand because of gas prices and more limited demand because of the lingering impacts of Covid,” Abel wrote in an email to the Teton Valley News. “We are also trying to be as flexible as possible in terms of adjusting service levels real time as appropriate.”
For a complete schedule or to buy bus passes, visit jacksonwy.gov/587/START-Bus.