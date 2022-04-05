After an intense wind storm rampaged through the night on April 4, the community awoke on Tuesday to find that the Spud Drive-In movie screen had been blown down.
Built in 1953, the Spud is an iconic Teton Valley landmark on Highway 33 south of Driggs.
Unfortunately, the drive-in's towering projection screen was no match for destructive wind gusts over 40 mph on late Monday through early Tuesday. With the wind came mass power outages around the valley and reports of flying tarps, trampolines, and tumbleweed.
Bruce Mason at Teton Valley Weather informed the community before the storm started that, with winds staying in the 30 mph range until Tuesday night, "Wednesday will be the day to go out, meet your neighbors, and get your lawn furniture back from them."
On the Community Page of Teton Valley Facebook page, residents mourned the downfall of the screen and immediately began asking how they could help, through donations, equipment, manpower, or an old-fashioned barn-raising event. "The Valley will rally!" wrote Amy Dery on one post.
"We are so grateful for all of the community outreach that has already happened this morning," Spud manager Katie Mumm said. "This structure has been up for 70 years! We are so thankful for all of the memories that it's given this community. We will move forward, build another screen, and try to keep hold of the nostalgia that this screen held."