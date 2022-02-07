The 2022 Annual Spud Chase cross country skiing race was directed by Kevin Hinkley on Jan. 22 and held at a new venue this year: the Teton Reserve Golf Course, the newest partner with TVTAP for every day cross country trails. Long time race sponsor Peaked Sports and director Richard Weinbrandt transitioned Hinkley and General Laundry into the director/sponsor role with guidance from Nick Beatty and Dan Verbeten at TVTAP and Brian James at Teton Reserve.
Race day started out with low clouds and temperatures in the single digits, but that didn’t deter 47 racers from completing the race. Participants ranged in age from 5-77. Winner certificates were awarded in 22 categories, and distances skied ranged from 3-21 kilometers. General Laundry will be matching and continuing the Peaked Sports tradition of awarding winners with Community Non-Profit Bucks. The winner chose a local nonprofit to have a $10-$20 donation made in their name. This year that amounted to $270 donated by Peaked Sports and matched by General Laundry. In addition, race entry funds of $900 will be donated to the TVTAP trails maintenance program by General Laundry.
This year’s resulting $540 in Non-Profit Bucks that are helping our community were distributed as follows: Aska’s Animals $20; Jackson Hole Ski & Snowboard $60; Mountain Bike the Tetons $80; Mountain Roots Education $20; Seniors West of the Tetons $20; Valley Adaptive Sports $20; Teton Valley Aquatics $20; Teton Valley Ski Education Foundation $60; Teton Valley Trails & Pathways $200; Teton Wildlife Rehab Center $20; and Wyoming Untrapped $20.