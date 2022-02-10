...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE...Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Mud Lake, INL, Craters of
the Moon, Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello,
Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall, Burley, Rupert,
Heyburn, Oakley, Ashton, Tetonia, Driggs, Howe, Arco, Mackay.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Very light ice accumulation resulting in
isolated slick spots are possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
A section of Rainey Creek is seen as it passes through the town of Swan Valley. The lower 4-mile section of the creek is undergoing extensive restoration work.
Courtesy of Bryce Oldemeyer/Henry's Fork Foundation
At the end of 2021, the Henry’s Fork Foundation’s South Fork Initiative was awarded a grant of $30,000 from the Cross Charitable Foundation for work to restore sections of Rainey Creek and Third Creek – tributaries to the South Fork Snake River. This restoration work is a collaborative effort between HFF, Idaho Department of Fish and Game, the US Forest Service, the US Fish and Wildlife Service, Trout Unlimited – Snake River Cutthroats, and a number of other organizations, local citizens and landowners.
The objective of the restoration work is to restore natural stream function and improve habitat quality for a 0.34-mile reach of lower Rainey Creek and a 0.50-mile reach of Third Creek (a tributary to Rainey Creek). Restoring these reaches will benefit native Yellowstone Cutthroat Trout, as well as improve habitat for other aquatic species. The project will narrow shallow channels, removing fine sediment, introduce gravels and cobbles, and reconfigure the reach to incorporate deep pools, riffles, and glides. Large woody debris and riparian vegetation will also be incorporated to provide cover and decrease solar loading.
Local volunteers and students assisted with the restoration efforts through willow cutting/transporting days, and the Madison High School FFA are growing native trees to be planted in these restored reaches. This project is one piece of an ongoing multi-year, multi-organization effort to restore all of lower Rainey Creek.
Established in 1984, the Henry's Fork Foundation is a nonprofit based in eastern Idaho that uses a science-based, collaborative approach to promote favorable streamflow, good water quality, healthy fish populations, and a positive fishing experience in the Henry’s Fork and South Fork Snake River watersheds. HFF has completed or funded over 100 research and monitoring projects, conducted numerous on-the-ground restoration projects, and worked to safeguard public river access for over 35 years.
The Henry’s Fork Foundation is extremely grateful to the Cross Charitable Foundation for supporting work like this as part of their mission to support organizations promoting conservation of wildlife habitat and the environment.