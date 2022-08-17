The Education Foundation of Teton Valley is in charge of the Teton Valley Cares school readiness event happening this Saturday, Aug. 20, but, with over 20 participating organizations and businesses, executive director Kristin Livingstone says it’s really an enormous valley-wide effort to help support families as they prepare for the new school year.
The free event is open to all families with kids ages 0 to 18 (children must be accompanied by an adult). It will be held at the school district administrative building at 481 North Main in Driggs from 9 a.m. to noon, with three wings of services: Health, Community Connections, and Resources.
The health offerings include health, dental, hearing, and vision screenings. While the Education Foundation does offer free vision and hearing exams a little later in the school year, getting check-ups before the year actually starts is a great way to catch an impairment before it impacts a kid’s educational experience. The Idaho Department of Health & Welfare will also be offering infant and toddler screenings to help parents know if their littlest ones are on track in their development.
The Community Connections wing, which Livingstone admitted is her favorite, brings in a wide assortment of valley nonprofits and resources. Family Safety Network will be there to give some guidance to the parents of middle or high schoolers who are beginning to date; 4-H, Teton Arts, ABC, and Adage Education will show off their affordable or free after school enrichment and tutoring programs; Mental Health Coalition will provide a safe space to talk wellness; Immigrant Hope and Moss Immigration Law will help with any citizenship or immigration questions; and Valley of the Tetons Library will be giving away books as well as connecting families to early learning opportunities in the valley.
“This is such a great place to have this kind of event,” Livingstone said about Teton Valley. “There are so many providers and organizations dedicated to low cost education and health initiatives.”
In the Resources wing, kids can grab a free backpack and at-home learning supplies from the Education Foundation, a first day of school outfit from Subs for Santa, a refurbished bike from Pierre’s Pedal Project, a kit of free period products from St John’s Church, toiletries and cleaning products from the Community Resource Center, and food from Food For Good.
The Teton Valley Food Pantry, conveniently located in the same building, will be giving tours and showing families how to receive food distributions. Representatives from the school district will be present to answer those pressing questions many families have about enrollment, bus routes, free and reduced lunch, or school schedules.
To top it all off, eight stylists from the Paul Mitchell School of Rexburg will be giving free haircuts to any kid who wants to look spiffy for school.
As an added incentive, every 30 minutes the Education Foundation will be raffling off family-friendly prize packages. Teton Valley Health has even donated five certificates for a year of free health care for families at the Cache Clinic.
According to the Teton Valley Community Health Needs Assessment published by Teton Valley Health in 2019, nearly one out of every five Teton County children lives in poverty, and 34% are eligible for the free and reduced lunch program in the school district.
The Community Resource Center started Teton Valley Cares in 2019 in order to help connect those kids with the resources they need. But, Livingstone noted, the intention is make life just a bit easier for everyone heading into September.
“Our goal is provide something for everyone,” she said. “If you have a family in Teton Valley, whether your kids are in public school or private or homeschool, I highly encourage you to come check out the event and connect with the providers and resources that are right for your family. You don’t have to engage with every program, but all these folks are here to help get kids ready for school.”