The Education Foundation of Teton Valley is in charge of the Teton Valley Cares school readiness event happening this Saturday, Aug. 20, but, with over 20 participating organizations and businesses, executive director Kristin Livingstone says it’s really an enormous valley-wide effort to help support families as they prepare for the new school year.

The free event is open to all families with kids ages 0 to 18 (children must be accompanied by an adult). It will be held at the school district administrative building at 481 North Main in Driggs from 9 a.m. to noon, with three wings of services: Health, Community Connections, and Resources.